Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

RGLS stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $8,656,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,750,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

