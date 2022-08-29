Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
Regulus Therapeutics Trading Down 4.3 %
RGLS stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45.
About Regulus Therapeutics
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
