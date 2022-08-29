Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $688.67.

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $596.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $604.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $636.85. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $747.42. The company has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.29.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $27.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,663,304. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $2,065,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

