reflect.finance (RFI) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last Week

reflect.finance (RFI) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. During the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. reflect.finance has a market cap of $194,282.37 and $38.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One reflect.finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get reflect.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,087.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003968 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00131766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00032562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085618 BTC.

reflect.finance Coin Profile

reflect.finance is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,436,673 coins. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for reflect.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for reflect.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.