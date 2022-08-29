Refinable Market Capitalization Tops $1.07 Million (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Refinable has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $208,204.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 830.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.93 or 0.02804547 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004921 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002198 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.99 or 0.00816809 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Refinable
Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.
Refinable Coin Trading
