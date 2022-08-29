Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the July 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on Red Eléctrica Corporación from €16.10 ($16.43) to €18.75 ($19.13) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

Red Eléctrica Corporación Price Performance

RDEIY traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. 28,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,929. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Increases Dividend

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.2726 per share. This is a boost from Red Eléctrica Corporación’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 3.96%.

(Get Rating)

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.