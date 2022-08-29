Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the July 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on Red Eléctrica Corporación from €16.10 ($16.43) to €18.75 ($19.13) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.
Red Eléctrica Corporación Price Performance
RDEIY traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. 28,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,929. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79.
Red Eléctrica Corporación Increases Dividend
Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile
Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.
See Also
