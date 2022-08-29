Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Short Interest Down 32.9% in August

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 878,900 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the July 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 229,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Red Cat news, CEO Jeffrey M. Thompson purchased 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $25,056.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,699,068 shares in the company, valued at $27,429,986.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Red Cat alerts:

Institutional Trading of Red Cat

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 10.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Cat Price Performance

Shares of RCAT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.27. 182,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,532. The company has a market cap of $122.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of -0.01. Red Cat has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a current ratio of 10.23.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 181.83%.

About Red Cat

(Get Rating)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It offers commercial and government unmanned aerial vehicle technology for reconnaissance, public safety, and inspection applications. The company also provides First Person View (FPV) video goggles; and software and hardware solutions that enable drones to complete inspection services in locations where global positioning systems are not available.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.