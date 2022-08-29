Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 729,500 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the July 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Recon Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 161.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Recon Technology worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

RCON traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.70. 157,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,185. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Recon Technology has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Recon Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

