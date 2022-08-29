Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR):

8/26/2022 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $191.00 to $167.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $185.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – Dollar Tree was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/26/2022 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $145.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $178.00 to $168.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2022 – Dollar Tree had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $181.00 to $185.00.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.38. The stock had a trading volume of 177,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $646,253,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $553,637,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $428,709,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,787,000 after buying an additional 2,665,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

