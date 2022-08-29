Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Core Molding Technologies (CMT)

Core Molding Technologies (NYSE: CMT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/25/2022 – Core Molding Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2022 – Core Molding Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Core Molding Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Core Molding Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Core Molding Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2022 – Core Molding Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2022 – Core Molding Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – Core Molding Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Core Molding Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CMT stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.30. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,809. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $115.68 million, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.99.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.