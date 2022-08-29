Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE: OR):

  • 8/17/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$19.00.
  • 8/11/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/11/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/10/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/10/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$18.50.
  • 7/21/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$22.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 7/19/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$22.75 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 7/18/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$22.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of TSE:OR remained flat at C$13.00 during midday trading on Monday. 239,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,065. The stock has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -64.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$11.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.59.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:ORGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$63.96 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -109.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Charles Elijah Page sold 28,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.57, for a total value of C$412,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$392,151.55.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

