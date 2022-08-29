Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE: OR):

8/17/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$19.00.

8/11/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$18.50.

7/21/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$22.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$22.75 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$22.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of TSE:OR remained flat at C$13.00 during midday trading on Monday. 239,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,065. The stock has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -64.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$11.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.59.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$63.96 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -109.45%.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Charles Elijah Page sold 28,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.57, for a total value of C$412,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$392,151.55.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.