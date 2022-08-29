Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $7.01 million and $9,870.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00005614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- HEX (HEX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000208 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.42 or 0.00492553 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000584 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.18 or 0.01863723 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001784 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000144 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000712 BTC.
Receive Access Ecosystem Profile
Receive Access Ecosystem (CRYPTO:RAE) is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org.
Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem
Receive News & Updates for Receive Access Ecosystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Receive Access Ecosystem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.