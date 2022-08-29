Receive Access Ecosystem Market Capitalization Achieves $7.06 Million (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be bought for $1.14 or 0.00005744 BTC on popular exchanges. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $7.06 million and approximately $7,265.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Receive Access Ecosystem alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.21 or 0.00479335 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000180 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000573 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.35 or 0.01864611 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Profile

RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Receive Access Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Receive Access Ecosystem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Receive Access Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Receive Access Ecosystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Receive Access Ecosystem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.