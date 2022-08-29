Receive Access Ecosystem Market Capitalization Achieves $7.06 Million (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be bought for $1.14 or 0.00005744 BTC on popular exchanges. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $7.06 million and approximately $7,265.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000205 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.21 or 0.00479335 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000180 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000573 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.35 or 0.01864611 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001811 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000701 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000139 BTC.
Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Profile
RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem
Receive News & Updates for Receive Access Ecosystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Receive Access Ecosystem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.