Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Reading International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Reading International Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of RDI stock opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Reading International has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $94.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International

About Reading International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Reading International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Reading International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Reading International by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Reading International by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 287,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

