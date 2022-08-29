Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Reading International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
Reading International Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of RDI stock opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Reading International has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $94.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International
About Reading International
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reading International (RDI)
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.