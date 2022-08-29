Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $29,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,061,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,355,000 after acquiring an additional 140,056 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 674.7% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 29,249 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.67. 66,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,487,262. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.82.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Vertical Research reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

