Raymond James Trims Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Target Price to C$2.85

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$2.85 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. CIBC downgraded shares of Marathon Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a C$3.60 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Gold presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.28.

Shares of TSE:MOZ opened at C$1.73 on Thursday. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.12 and a 52 week high of C$3.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of C$443.10 million and a PE ratio of -50.88.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$35,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 396,500 shares in the company, valued at C$555,179.30. In related news, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$35,005.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 396,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$555,179.30. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson bought 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 729,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$998,746.44. Insiders sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock worth $82,696 over the last ninety days.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

