Raymond James Trims Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Target Price to $51.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $61.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.26.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,783,000 after buying an additional 3,239,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,446,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 459.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,314,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $68,764,000. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also

