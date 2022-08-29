Raymond James Cuts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $210.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NVDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $224.50.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $162.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.49. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.21%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $331,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 248.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,388 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,083,000 after acquiring an additional 80,171 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,944 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

