Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Trading Down 7.9% This Week

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $278,285.80 and $9,400.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,828.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,451.72 or 0.07321330 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00026394 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00157389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00276209 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.14 or 0.00747121 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.03 or 0.00585142 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001058 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

