Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 302,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $33,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Rapid7 by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 568,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Stock Down 3.5 %

RPD stock opened at $60.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.33. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.42 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $129.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.36.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.