Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Short Interest Down 24.5% in August

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,264,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the July 31st total of 3,000,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22,640.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RAIFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Raiffeisen Bank International from €14.60 ($14.90) to €15.10 ($15.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from €16.50 ($16.84) to €15.50 ($15.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Performance

Shares of RAIFF stock remained flat at $12.40 during mid-day trading on Monday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $18.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.