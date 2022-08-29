Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on RDUS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Radius Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Radius Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 4,012 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,963,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,120,602.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Radius Health Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Radius Health by 507.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000.

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $10.08 on Monday. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $480.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $58.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Radius Health will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Radius Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Featured Articles

