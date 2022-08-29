Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,600 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the July 31st total of 486,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 525,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qutoutiao

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qutoutiao stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Qutoutiao worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Qutoutiao Price Performance

NASDAQ:QTT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,876. Qutoutiao has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services.

