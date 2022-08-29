QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $80.11

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $80.11 and last traded at $80.11, with a volume of 360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QDEL. StockNews.com lowered shares of QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Trading Down 1.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

About QuidelOrtho

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

