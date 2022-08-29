QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $80.11

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $80.11 and last traded at $80.11, with a volume of 360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QDEL. StockNews.com lowered shares of QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.
QuidelOrtho Trading Down 1.2 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuidelOrtho
About QuidelOrtho
QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.
