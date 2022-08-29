Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Stock Price Down 15.4%

Questerre Energy Co. (TSE:QEC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 15.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 124,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 101,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Questerre Energy Stock Down 15.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$117.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.23.

About Questerre Energy

Questerre Energy Corporation acquires, explores, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in Canada. It produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 40,800 acres located in Kakwa, west central Alberta, including a 25% working interest in 10,080 acres in Kakwa Central; 50% working interest in 4,480 acres in Kakwa North; 50% interest in 22,400 acres in Kakwa West; and 50% interest in 3,840 acres in Kakwa South.

