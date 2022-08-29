QuarkChain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.24 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $65.03 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

