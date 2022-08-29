Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Short Interest Update

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the July 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 547,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Quantum Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ QMCO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.65. 262,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,391. The stock has a market cap of $169.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.35. Quantum has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $7.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quantum will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 32,817 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $47,912.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 916,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,338,146.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 62,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $87,634.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,962,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,820.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,880 shares of company stock valued at $146,601. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Quantum during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Quantum during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Quantum by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Quantum during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Quantum during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QMCO shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

