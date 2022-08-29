Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Down 26.1% in August

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the July 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Pure Energy Minerals Price Performance
OTCMKTS PEMIF traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.46. 1,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,305. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. Pure Energy Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $2.11.
About Pure Energy Minerals
