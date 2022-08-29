Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Down 26.1% in August

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the July 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS PEMIF traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.46. 1,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,305. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. Pure Energy Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $2.11.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 950 claims covering an area of approximately 23,360 acres located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp.

