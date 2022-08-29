Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,975 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of Public Storage worth $61,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSA traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $343.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,327. The stock has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.16. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $292.32 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.14%.

PSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.