Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 393,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,315 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $156,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 62.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after buying an additional 15,056 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 22,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,431,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Public Storage by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 202,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,921,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Public Storage by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $342.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,327. The stock has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $292.32 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.33.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

