Pub Finance Price Tops $0.29 on Top Exchanges (PINT)

Pub Finance (PINT) traded up 50% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 29th. Over the last week, Pub Finance has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. One Pub Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001578 BTC on exchanges. Pub Finance has a total market cap of $2.45 million and $22,981.00 worth of Pub Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 826.3% against the dollar and now trades at $567.27 or 0.02804852 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001624 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00819994 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Pub Finance
Pub Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pub_Finance.
Buying and Selling Pub Finance
