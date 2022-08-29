PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Short Interest Up 37.5% in August

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

Shares of PTNDY stock remained flat at $23.79 during trading hours on Monday. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a 52 week low of $16.49 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81.

About PT Vale Indonesia Tbk

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the exploration and mining, processing, storage, transportation, and marketing of nickel and related mineral products in Indonesia, Canada, and Japan. It operates a concession area of 118,017 hectares located in central, south, and southeast Sulawesi. The company also explores for iron ore and pellets, nickel, manganese and ferroalloys, coal, and copper deposits.

