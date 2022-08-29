PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Up 34.0% in August

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the July 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:PBCRY traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $13.38. The stock had a trading volume of 38,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,375. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $15.99.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing, as well as car, housing, working capital, and investment loans; mutual funds and bonds; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and home and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

