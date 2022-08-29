PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Up 34.0% in August

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the July 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PBCRY traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $13.38. The stock had a trading volume of 38,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,375. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $15.99.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile
