Proxy (PRXY) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $148,954.17

Proxy (PRXY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last week, Proxy has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Proxy has a market capitalization of $148,954.17 and approximately $119,996.00 worth of Proxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proxy coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00002571 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 597.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.65 or 0.02148116 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00842644 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Proxy

Proxy’s total supply is 2,391,000 coins and its circulating supply is 294,423 coins. Proxy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Proxy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

