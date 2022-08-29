Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $39.14

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.14 and last traded at $39.72, with a volume of 338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRLB. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Proto Labs to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Proto Labs Trading Up 0.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $623,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 103,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 964,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,661,000 after purchasing an additional 52,982 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proto Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

