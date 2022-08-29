Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $39.14

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.14 and last traded at $39.72, with a volume of 338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.77.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRLB. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Proto Labs to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.
Proto Labs Trading Up 0.0 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $623,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 103,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 964,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,661,000 after purchasing an additional 52,982 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Proto Labs Company Profile
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
