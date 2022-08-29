Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,053,200 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the July 31st total of 1,420,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 284.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Prosus to a “hold” rating and set a $54.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Prosus Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PROSF traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,455. Prosus has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $95.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.59 and its 200 day moving average is $57.61.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

