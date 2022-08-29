Prosper Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.78 Million (PROS)

Prosper (PROS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and $809,548.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Prosper has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Prosper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00003143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prosper alerts:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00056128 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001918 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00029273 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000445 BTC.

About Prosper

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict.

Prosper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.