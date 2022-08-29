Prosper (PROS) Market Cap Hits $2.94 Million

Prosper (PROS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last week, Prosper has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Prosper has a market cap of $2.94 million and $572,585.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prosper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00003254 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00055241 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002053 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00029483 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000451 BTC.

About Prosper

Prosper is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict.

Buying and Selling Prosper

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

