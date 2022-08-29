PROS (NYSE:PRO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.03

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.03 and last traded at $21.10, with a volume of 84 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRO shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on PROS from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PROS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

PROS Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.52 million, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROS

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,174,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,107,000 after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in PROS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

