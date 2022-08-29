Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,099,103 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Prologis were worth $55,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.38.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.77. 41,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,640,875. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.52. The company has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.