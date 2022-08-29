Project Inverse (XIV) Price Hits $0.0096 on Exchanges

Project Inverse (XIV) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Inverse has a market cap of $332,618.07 and $159,162.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 834.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.05 or 0.02828902 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001645 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002202 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00820539 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Project Inverse
Project Inverse’s total supply is 46,972,302 coins and its circulating supply is 34,483,498 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject.
Buying and Selling Project Inverse
