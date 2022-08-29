Project Inverse (XIV) Price Hits $0.0096 on Exchanges

Project Inverse (XIV) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Inverse has a market cap of $332,618.07 and $159,162.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Project Inverse alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 834.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.05 or 0.02828902 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00820539 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 46,972,302 coins and its circulating supply is 34,483,498 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject.

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Inverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Inverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.