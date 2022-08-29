Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Pro-Dex Stock Up 4.2 %

PDEX opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.64. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $67.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex ( NASDAQ:PDEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 15.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

