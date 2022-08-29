Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the July 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMC stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,836. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $39.68. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $35.26 and a 52 week high of $44.79.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.178 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $646,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

