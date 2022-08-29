Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Short Interest Up 16.0% in August

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,700 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the July 31st total of 333,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

In related news, Director Eric Alan Johnson acquired 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.78 per share, for a total transaction of $25,048.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,072.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $109,945 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Primis Financial during the second quarter worth about $4,414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 112,657 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in Primis Financial by 309.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 134,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 101,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,201,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRST traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $13.21. 274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,505. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68. Primis Financial has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.30 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Research analysts expect that Primis Financial will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

