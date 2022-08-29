Primecoin (XPM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $244.00

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last week, Primecoin has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $244.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0403 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000584 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 41,985,587 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

