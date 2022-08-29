Primas Achieves Market Cap of $453,883.39 (PST)

Primas (PST) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 29th. One Primas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Primas has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Primas has a total market capitalization of $453,883.39 and approximately $811,887.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00026008 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00276543 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001087 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000936 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Primas is primas.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

