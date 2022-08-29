PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$21.75 price target on the stock.

PREKF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC raised shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.93.

Shares of PREKF stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $16.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

