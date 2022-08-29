Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Up 71.4% in August

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of Prada stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $10.50. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325. Prada has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

