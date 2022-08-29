Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Short Interest Down 23.2% in August

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the July 31st total of 19,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power REIT

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PW. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Power REIT in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Power REIT by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Power REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Power REIT by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power REIT Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:PW traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $17.04. 461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 11.15. Power REIT has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $81.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.39.

About Power REIT

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

