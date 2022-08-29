PotCoin Trading Up 22% This Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 22% higher against the dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $827,397.30 and $4.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,184.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.93 or 0.07599665 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00025977 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00163176 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00273684 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.25 or 0.00744397 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.27 or 0.00585971 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001048 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,745,497 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.