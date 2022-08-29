PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0035

PotCoin (POT) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 10% higher against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $807,851.68 and approximately $245.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,706.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,439.15 or 0.07302869 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00026119 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00157832 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00271014 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.39 or 0.00742823 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.04 or 0.00573607 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001062 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,744,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

